Entertainment

Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours

Justifies Brutally Honest Lyrics About Cherry as Whispers of Marital Turmoil Intensify” Ed Sheeran breaks silence on brutally honest singles about wife Cherry as whispers of marital turmoil intensify

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours
Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours

Ed Sheeran has finally opened up about writing a brutally honest song about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, amid marital strife rumours.

The Spake of You hitmaker shares two daughters Lyra and Jupiter with his childhood sweetheart.

As per The Sun, Ed shared at a Spotify pop-up ahead of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend, “Sometimes people listen to records today and assume that what that song is, is their world 100 per cent at the time. It's very much like heightened emotions.”

The Grammy winner explained that he wanted to share both, good and bad, parts of his life.

Ed continued, “You never write a song on a 'meh' day. You always write songs like, 'This is the most loving I've ever felt, this is the happiest I've ever felt, this is the angriest I've ever felt'. They're all like big extremities and that's what inspires the song.”

He further justified, “And then that's where the song exists and that's why people connect to the song as people have these big feelings. I think the only time the songs will ever be created, for me at least, are in those moments of big extremes.”

Ed tied the knot with Cherry in 2019 at their local church, close to his sprawling estate in Suffolk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending

Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending
Millie Bobby Brown sets a hilarious condition for Jimmy Fallon in exchange of revealing the thrilling ending of ‘Stranger Things’ S5

Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown spotted on intimate NYC stroll with her baby girl and Jake Bongiovi in a rare family moment

Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game

Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game
Selena Gomez attends first Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift to cheer on Travis Kelce

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer concluded her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, last week

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches
Sydney Sweeney gives her hot take on viral plastic surgey rumours ahead of 'Euphoria' release

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip
Sabrina Carpenter previously appeared in Donald Trump’s new campaign video promoting ICE operations

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began dating in July this year after the singer's high-profile break up with Orlando Bloom

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn
'Superman' is currently streaming on HBO Max, capturing tremedous attention of all viewers

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres in October this year

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since she made her relationship public with Travis Kelce

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims
The Yeezy founder's ex-wife makes spine-chilling accusations about her former partner on her superhit hulu series

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles
The 'Materialists' star attends Saudi Arabia's Red Film Festival this week