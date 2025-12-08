Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours

Ed Sheeran has finally opened up about writing a brutally honest song about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, amid marital strife rumours.
The Spake of You hitmaker shares two daughters Lyra and Jupiter with his childhood sweetheart.
As per The Sun, Ed shared at a Spotify pop-up ahead of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend, “Sometimes people listen to records today and assume that what that song is, is their world 100 per cent at the time. It's very much like heightened emotions.”
The Grammy winner explained that he wanted to share both, good and bad, parts of his life.
Ed continued, “You never write a song on a 'meh' day. You always write songs like, 'This is the most loving I've ever felt, this is the happiest I've ever felt, this is the angriest I've ever felt'. They're all like big extremities and that's what inspires the song.”
He further justified, “And then that's where the song exists and that's why people connect to the song as people have these big feelings. I think the only time the songs will ever be created, for me at least, are in those moments of big extremes.”
Ed tied the knot with Cherry in 2019 at their local church, close to his sprawling estate in Suffolk.