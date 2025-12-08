Entertainment

Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending

  • By Sidra Khan
  |
Jimmy Fallon is willing to do whatever he can to make Millie Bobby Brown reveal the epic ending of Stranger Things Season 5.

The beautiful British actress made a stunning appearance on NBC’s hit late night show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, December 7, to promote the forthcoming two installments of her mystery thriller Netflix series’ fifth and final season.

But prior to taking over the co-host seat with Fallon, Brown had a fun backstage moment with him.

According to a hilarious clip shared in a joint Instagram post by The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown, the 51-year-old comedian had been pushing the Enola Holmes starlet to tell him how Stranger Things will end.

This prompted Brown to set up a funny condition for Jimmy Fallon in exchange of revealing the ending.

“I told Jimmy if he’s be my backup dancer I’d tell him how Stranger Things ends,” captioned Millie Bobby Brown on the clip that showed her lip-synced Diana Ross’s Upside Down, with Fallon performing his hilarious dance moves behind her.

Fans’ reactions:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy Fallon’s funny clip sparked heartwarming and hilarious fans’ reactions.

“Poor Jimmy gotta wait like the rest of us,” laughed a fan.

A second gushed on the Damsel actress, writing, ‘Her look is so beautiful!!! She is truly iconic and timeless!!!!”

“I love Jimmy’s choreography in this reel,” added a third.

“Keep dancing jimmy ! lol,” quipped one more.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 and 3 release dates:

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is slated to release on Christmas, December 25, while Volume 3 will premiere on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.

