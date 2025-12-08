Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown has been spotted spending quality time with baby daughter and husband Jake Bongiovi in New York City.
As per TMZ, the romantic couple were spotted walking around Manhattan on Sunday, December 7.
The Stranger Things star tried to hide her baby girl, whom face she has not revealed, under coat.
During the family stroll, Jake also planted a loving kiss on his wife's forehead.
Recently, Millie opened up about her daughter during her appearance on The Tonight Show, which was aired on Sunday night.
While talking about her pet dog and the newborn, the Enola Holmes actress said, “I think she doesn’t understand it, she hasn’t acknowledged her presence yet. My daughter now, has totally figured out that [Winnie's] an animal… Winnie, it’s a power play for her. She knows what she’s doing. She’s like, ‘I’m gonna ignore you until you disappear,’ basically.”
“I have sit downs with her, I’m like, ‘She’s not going anywhere now,’” Millie explained.
For those unversed, the young actress and her husband Jake announced they welcomed their first child through adoption back in August, 2025.
Millie tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.