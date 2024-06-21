Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own

Ben Affleck is no stranger to fame, but even he is blown away by the “banana” level of fame of his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.
In a recent interview on Kevin Hart's show Hart to Heart, Affleck shared his thoughts on how different his fame is compared to JLO’s.
“We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this—people love her,” he shared.
The Air actor further recalled, “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J-LO!'”
Affleck also recalled a chaotic family outing to Times Square, where Lopez was mobbed by fans.
“We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---in’ bananas,'” he expressed.
Affleck continued, "I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald. Then gets everyone else, they're all tourists, whatever, just moving.”
“Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me and Jen, and it's, it's like, it feels like hundreds of people and now screaming,” he added.
The Pearl Harbor actor joked as he concluded, “that’s why I put my bitch face on.”
Moreover, this interview was filmed months ago as recent rumors suggest that the couple's marriage has been strained and that they are living separate lives.