Entertainment

Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own

Ben Affleck opened up about Jennifer Lopez's "Bananas" fameamidst marriage strains

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
جنگ نیوز

Ben Affleck is no stranger to fame, but even he is blown away by the “banana” level of fame of his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In a recent interview on Kevin Hart's show Hart to Heart, Affleck shared his thoughts on how different his fame is compared to JLO’s.

“We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this—people love her,” he shared.

The Air actor further recalled, “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J-LO!'”

Affleck also recalled a chaotic family outing to Times Square, where Lopez was mobbed by fans.

“We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---in’ bananas,'” he expressed.

Affleck continued, "I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald. Then gets everyone else, they're all tourists, whatever, just moving.”

“Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me and Jen, and it's, it's like, it feels like hundreds of people and now screaming,” he added.

The Pearl Harbor actor joked as he concluded, “that’s why I put my bitch face on.”

Moreover, this interview was filmed months ago as recent rumors suggest that the couple's marriage has been strained and that they are living separate lives.

Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict

Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict
Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland

Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland
Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting

Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery

Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Country star Kane Brown, wife Katelyn Jae Brown welcome baby boy
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Deepika Padukone shares real reason behind her big belly
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Kiara Advani swoons over husband Sidharth Malhotra’s latest snap
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Shatrughan Sinha to attend daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding?
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation