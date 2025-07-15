'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper to achieve huge milestone after series success 

Owen Cooper has reached a significant career milestone following the worldwide success of his series.
On Tuesday, July 5, the Emmy Awards management made a major announcement regarding this year’s nominations for the star-studded awards gala.
The teen murder saga Adolescence is expected to receive numerous nominations at the 77th awards ceremony.
However, the official nominees will be announced during a live-streamed ceremony on Tuesday morning, with a few names revealed early and the remaining nominees announced starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Ahead of the announcements, Cooper’s name has been frequently mentioned after he was shortlisted by the Emmys management due to his outstanding performance in the series.
This achievement is historic, as Cooper will become the youngest male nominee in the upcoming ceremony.
According to media reports, prior to Cooper, several young artists, including 16-year-old Scott Jacoby, who starred in the drama, That Certain Summer, had received nominations.
However, the 15-year-old English actor has created history with his first nominations in the forthcoming awards gala.
For those unaware, Adolescence's initial season was released on March 13, 2025, in which Owen Cooper played the role of Jamie Miller.
In addition to the Warrington-based actor, several other renowned actors, including Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, and Faye Marsey have played leading roles.