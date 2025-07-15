Deborra-Lee to start ‘dating again' after Hugh Jackman painful divorce


Deborra-Lee Furness is ready to mingle again after her painful divorce from Hugh Jackman.

The veteran actress has been persuaded by her pals to look for companion again, however, she’s not in a rush to jump into another relationship.

A source told Woman's Day magazine, "Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward. She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life. They are encouraging her to start dating again."

Deborra-Lee and Hugh called it quits in September 2023 after 27 years of being married. The 69-year old star filed for divorce in May. Their divorce was officially signed off by a judge a few weeks later.

Even though the settlement details have not been revealed but an insider tabloids reported that Deborra-Lee is receiving a “handsome spousal support payment.”

“A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved,” the tipster explained.

Hugh Jackman is currently in a relationship with Sutton Foster.

