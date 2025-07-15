Alexandra Daddario shares dramatic hair transformation in new photos

Alexandra Daddario leaves fans swooning with her shocking hair transformation! 

The White Lotus star looks nearly unrecognizable with a subtle shift in her eye-catching hairstyle.

On Sunday, July 13, Daddario took to her Instagram account to release a few snapshots of her new hairdo.

In the viral frames, the Baywatch starlet was seen flaunting her new haircut, showing a close look at her freshly done bob.

"Needed a change!! Thank you @hairbender212," she wrote simply in her caption.

The new haircut was accompanied by the 39-year-old actress’s earlier long brunette hair, which reached past her armpits.

In another footage, Daddario was letting her hair in the air, while launching a perfect polo shot, which appeared to be filmed by her husband, Andrew Form, with whom she welcomed her first child on October 31st, 2024.

As her post gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to her comments section to praise her for having a new hairstyle, with one user writing, "So naturally pretty."

"The most beautiful woman in the universe," another fan added.

A third one penned, "Good swing kid.....just get out and play more and you will crush it !"

On the work front, Alexandra Daddario is currently filming for her upcoming biographical-drama film, Harshey, alongside Finn Wittrock.

Mark Waters’ forthcoming directorial movie is set to be released in theatres in 2026. 

