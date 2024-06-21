Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit

Kevin Costner has revealed in a heartfelt video that he will not be returning to the show, Yellowstone.
The Bodyguard star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an “update” about his return to the hit series for the second half of season 5.
In a shared video he said, ““Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”
Costner added, “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it.”
The Waterworld star noted, “I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning,” he repeated.
Costner concluded, “I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies.”
The video message was released shortly after it was revealed on June 20 that the eagerly anticipated second half of the season will premiere on Paramount Network on November 10.
From 2018 to 2022, Costner played patriarch John Dutton III for four and a half seasons.