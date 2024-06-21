Trending

Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit

Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone' exit

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024


Kevin Costner has revealed in a heartfelt video that he will not be returning to the show, Yellowstone.

The Bodyguard star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an “update” about his return to the hit series for the second half of season 5.

In a shared video he said, ““Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

Costner added, “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it.”

The Waterworld star noted, “I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning,” he repeated.

Costner concluded, “I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies.”

The video message was released shortly after it was revealed on June 20 that the eagerly anticipated second half of the season will premiere on Paramount Network on November 10.

From 2018 to 2022, Costner played patriarch John Dutton III for four and a half seasons.

Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set

Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out

Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo

King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer

Trending News

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
2,000-year-old Roman wine found in Spain
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Matthew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Prince William reveals Princess Diana's celebrity crush
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Millie Bobby Brown rejoices 'Enola Holmes' joining Madame Tussauds