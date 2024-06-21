Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason 

Prince William, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday, royal experts reflect on Princess Diana's enduring legacy, asserting that she would be "so proud" of the man he has become.
Ingrid Seward, a royal analyst, reportedly told the Mirror that William has come a long way in the last year and that Princess Diana, her mother, would be pleased with him.
The royal commentator said, "It has been one of the most difficult couple of years of Prince William’s life.”
She added, “In what seemed the blinking of an eye, he has gone from a carefree young dad to becoming the Prince of Wales on the death of his much-loved grandmother the late Queen. Even at that emotional moment Kate was unable to be at his side. It was their kids' first day at a new school and she correctly felt she had to support them.”
She continued, "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.’
"His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs. He doesn't dwell upon the loss of his mother but knows the feeling of hurt will never go away completely." Ingrid said.
Ingrid noted, "His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence.”
She also stared, “The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."