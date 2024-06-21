Eddie Murphy joined by family at 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Premiere

Eddie Murphy was joined by his family at the premiere of upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
On Thursday, June 20, the actor arrived on the red carpet along with his fiancé Paige Butcher and 3 daughters, Bria, Shayne Audra and Bella Murphy, as reported by PEOPLE.
The star-studded event was organized at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The Vampire In Brooklyn actor went for a dark shirt and black colored pant which he paired with a matching jacket and sunglasses.
His fiancé Paige was dressed in a red strapless dress setting the temperature high.
Bria Murphy, who made a cameo presence in the movie had a green floral dress on with a sleek ponytail and golden earrings.
Beside Bria in the picture, Shayne Audra Murphy is also seen wearing same colored outfit as Bria while Bella opted for a black dress.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth sequel to Beverly Hills Cops which also featured Eddie as the lead character.
The film follows the story of detective Axel Foley who teams up with his new partners and some old friends to protect his daughter’s life which comes across threatening conditions.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is schedule to run in the cinemas on July 3.