Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem was spotted exploring the streets of London in the warm spell that comes after a largely miserable May and early June.
The Pardes star shared a sneak peek of her getaway on Instagram this Thursday.
The images featured the diva having a fun time walking roads and posing for selfies.
For the vacation, the Ishq Murshid star planned to go simple in a beige tee, white pants and sunshades to beat off the sunshine rays.
“ Friends who capture you in all moods for your dumps are the greenest flags ever!!!!” Saleem captioned the carousal.
The diva has been making fond memories in London seemingly with her friends as her latest social media posts are evidence.
Saleem, who boasts an impressive fandom of 4.6 M followers, garnered reactions from her ardent fans.
One user wrote, “ Sunshine beauty.”
The other in awe of her natural beauty commented, “You are the prettiest girl I have ever seen.”
“ Ufff slayer,” the third penned.
“ Cuteness overloaded,” the other effused.
Durefishan Saleem’s sunshine post came shortly after the diva kept with her cultural norms in a red lehenga on Eid-ul-Adha.