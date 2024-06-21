Entertainment

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem walks streets of London in style

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of London in style 

Durefishan Saleem was spotted exploring the streets of London in the warm spell that comes after a largely miserable May and early June.

The Pardes star shared a sneak peek of her getaway on Instagram this Thursday.

The images featured the diva having a fun time walking roads and posing for selfies.

For the vacation, the Ishq Murshid star planned to go simple in a beige tee, white pants and sunshades to beat off the sunshine rays.

“ Friends who capture you in all moods for your dumps are the greenest flags ever!!!!” Saleem captioned the carousal.


The diva has been making fond memories in London seemingly with her friends as her latest social media posts are evidence.

Saleem, who boasts an impressive fandom of 4.6 M followers, garnered reactions from her ardent fans.

One user wrote, “ Sunshine beauty.”

The other in awe of her natural beauty commented, “You are the prettiest girl I have ever seen.”

“ Ufff slayer,” the third penned.

“ Cuteness overloaded,” the other effused.

Durefishan Saleem’s sunshine post came shortly after the diva kept with her cultural norms in a red lehenga on Eid-ul-Adha.

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Kriti Sanon drops series of photos from her London vacay
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow to help him with Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Anupam Kher left 'shocked' by Mumbai office looting
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable 'love' advice
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own