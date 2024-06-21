Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Sonam Kapoor is heading to Paris to make her country proud at the Dior’s Haute couture Fall/Winter show set.

The Khoobsurat star will seemingly be the only Indian celebrity to grace such a prestigious event scheduled to be held on June 24.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s beloved daughter, who has been named India’s cultural ambassador to the West, will help Dior unveil their summery couture masterpieces.

To note, the Veere Di Wedding actress made notable appearances at big international events which include the Paris Fashion Week, King Charles’ coronation, the India-UK reception and the Cannes Film Festival.

At such events, the Sanju actor represented India by highlighting her drive for fashion.

For the unversed, a global fashion brand listed Sonam among celebrities to have the highest impact on the luxury fashion brands among celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, BLACKPINK and BTS.

While the diva proved she is a fashionista, during the tenure of her career also made a big name in the acting world.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018 and gave birth to a son Vayu. 

