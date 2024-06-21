Trending

Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is now mom to her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee and her third overall

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Jenna Dewan has been blessed with a child, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee, despite her ongoing divorce proceedings with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday featuring photos from the hospital.

Expressing her joy at the birth of Rhiannon, she wrote, "Welcome to our world baby girl.”

Shortly after the good news did rounds, her die-hard fans showered congratulatory messages over the birth of her baby girl. 


One wrote, "From the Rookie family to yours, congrats!”

“ I cannot wait to meet this little angel,” the second penned.

To note, this is the Step Up actor's second child with Kazee and her third overall.

The now exes separated in 2018, and although Dewan did file for divorce the same year proceedings are still underway.

Tatun has his own reservations when it comes to the proceedings as he preferred a single trial to to resolve all issues, including child and spousal support while Dewan wants multiple trials.

Amid the ongoing divorce, Channing Tatum got engaged to Zoe Kravitz last year and Jenna Dewan continues to expand her family with Steve Kazee as she welcomes a child. 

