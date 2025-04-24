Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal upcoming movie Love & War sparked speculation on its release date.

The speculations were ignited after the Hollywood Reporter India had reported that Love & War will not be released in March.

A source told the outlet, “After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed."

As per the reports, the reason for delay was the filming of a mega war sequence in November, and additional shoot till January.

However, a close refuted the claims, saying, "Love & War is on schedule, and the film is progressing as planned. There have been no discussions about a possible delay at the production end, so speculation of this nature is entirely baseless."

The source revealed that the production is hoping that the film will be released in March 2026.

Some reports suggest the delay might be to avoid clashing with Yash’s film Toxic, which is also set for a March release, but if Love & War sticks to its original schedule, the clash will still happen.

Love & War:

To note, Love & War was officially announced in January 2024 and its star-studded cast included, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The storyline has not been disclosed yet.

This project marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia's second collaboration after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while this is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director.

