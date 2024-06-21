Bianca Censori experiences big ordeal while pushing boundaries of fashion

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  June 21, 2024
Bianca Censori, wife of acclaimed rapper Kanye West, faced a wardrobe malfunction during a dinner outing in Paris.

The Australian architect wore a barely-there outfit made of cream tape that fell apart while posing for several pictures with her stylist Gadir Rajab, at his lavish birthday dinner.

Censori , who appeared unaware of the malfunction, topped off her look with beige open-toe heels that had  clear plastic straps.

West, known for his distinct drive to dress up, slipped in a white sweat suit and a white mesh mask that hid his identity.

Her latest outfit choice was truly in line with the model’s trend of wearing nearly- revealing clothes.

Back in February, she had suffered indecency law violations in Italy for breaking traditions. 

Despite the controversies, Censori refused to change her attitude and continued to make bold fashion statements.

Known for her bold fashion choices, the Donda rapper’s wife debuted a new bubblegum pink hairstyle earlier while she roamed around in France.

To note, the supermodel has time and again experimented with new hairstyles and colours as she previously flaunted pink hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show on Wednesday.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West secretly wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif in 2023. 

