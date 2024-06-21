Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'

Eva Longoria voiced her thoughts on the milestone 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.
During an interview with Hoda and Jenna, the Dog Days actress reminisced on the early days of the show, she joked, “And I haven’t aged!"
The host Jenna Bush Hager then chimed in saying, "You haven’t! ... You look amazing!"
Longoria the clarified with a laugh, “ I’m kidding, I’m kidding. But yeah, I was a baby, are you kidding? I look soo … I was a baby."
At the same time, Longoria did not hesitate to poke fun at some fashion choices from the show that aired from 2004 to 2012.
"I think, ‘Whose bright idea was it to have those skinny jeans with a zipper this big, below the hips?’ Who? They were low rise. I mean, low, low, low... nobody misses them, at all,” she added.
She further went on to emphasize how the series changed her life, "The first time I went to London, I had never been before and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel. And I was like, 'Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!' And the driver was like, '… You…' And I was like, 'No, somebody big. Like a big deal!'"
To note, Eva Longoria’s deep love for Desperate Housewives remains strong till date.