Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'

Eva Longoria is well-known for playing Gabrielle Solis in 'Desperate Housewives'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Eva Longoria voiced her thoughts on the milestone 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

During an interview with Hoda and Jenna, the Dog Days actress reminisced on the early days of the show, she joked, “And I haven’t aged!"

The host Jenna Bush Hager then chimed in saying, "You haven’t! ... You look amazing!"

Longoria the clarified with a laugh, “ I’m kidding, I’m kidding. But yeah, I was a baby, are you kidding? I look soo … I was a baby."

At the same time, Longoria did not hesitate to poke fun at some fashion choices from the show that aired from 2004 to 2012.

"I think, ‘Whose bright idea was it to have those skinny jeans with a zipper this big, below the hips?’ Who? They were low rise. I mean, low, low, low... nobody misses them, at all,” she added.

She further went on to emphasize how the series changed her life, "The first time I went to London, I had never been before and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel. And I was like, 'Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!' And the driver was like, '… You…' And I was like, 'No, somebody big. Like a big deal!'"

To note, Eva Longoria’s deep love for Desperate Housewives remains strong till date. 

Hollywood News

Eddie Murphy joined by family at 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Premiere
‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Khloé Kardashian wants ‘aggressive love’ to get married again
Kourtney Kardashian talks about son Rocky’s rare lung condition
Travis Scott arrested for ‘trespass, chaotic intoxication’
Taylor Swift sings bye-bye song for Cardiff
Matthew McConaughey 'reinvented' career after two-year Hollywood hiatus
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Gigi Hadid cherishes summer moments with daughter Khai and best friend