Camila Cabello set internet ablaze with 'Chanel No. 5’ release

Camila Cabello’s highly-awaited album ‘C, XOXO’ will release on June 28, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Camila Cabello has finally released a song from her most-awaited album C, XOXO.

On Friday, June 21, Camilla made her fans' day by releasing Chanel No. 5.

She talks about being a woman who's confident in her pursuits in the popular single.

"Cute girl with a sick mind/I know just how to play my cards right/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No. 5," Camilla sang, "If I want him, he's all mine/I know just how to f--- with his mind/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No.5."

The Havana crooner previously got candid about the message of her album.

"the world of C, XOXO is a very sensual one , and in the root meaning sense of that word. sensual meaning “of the senses”- taste, touch, sight, smell, sound," she wrote on Instagram.

While referencing to the song lyrics, Camilla penned, "i wanted you to be in the sensory world i was in when i wrote it - red chipped nails is our way of wabi sabi being tongue tied is also shibari we’re subtle and complex like the taste of umami magic and real like a murakami novel.”

Camila Cabello’s highly-awaited album C, XOXO will release on June 28, 2024.

