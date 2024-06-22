Camila Cabello set internet ablaze with 'Chanel No. 5’ release

Camila Cabello has finally released a song from her most-awaited album C, XOXO.
On Friday, June 21, Camilla made her fans' day by releasing Chanel No. 5.
She talks about being a woman who's confident in her pursuits in the popular single.
"Cute girl with a sick mind/I know just how to play my cards right/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No. 5," Camilla sang, "If I want him, he's all mine/I know just how to f--- with his mind/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No.5."
The Havana crooner previously got candid about the message of her album.
"the world of C, XOXO is a very sensual one , and in the root meaning sense of that word. sensual meaning “of the senses”- taste, touch, sight, smell, sound," she wrote on Instagram.
While referencing to the song lyrics, Camilla penned, "i wanted you to be in the sensory world i was in when i wrote it - red chipped nails is our way of wabi sabi being tongue tied is also shibari we’re subtle and complex like the taste of umami magic and real like a murakami novel.”
Camila Cabello’s highly-awaited album C, XOXO will release on June 28, 2024.