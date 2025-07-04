Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?

Brad Pitt revealed that he and Tom Cruise were originally set to star in another Ford v Ferrari, but both actors ultimately exited due to creative differences.

In an interview with The National, the 61-year-old actor explained that while Cruise wanted to play Caroll Shelby and Pitt wanted to portray Ken Miles.

However, they stepped out of the film because the Mission: Impossible alum realised that Shelby wouldn’t be doing much driving.

Pitt said, “Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford v Ferrari with Joe [to direct]. This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it — and made it a great movie.”

The True Romance star continued, “What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through.

Both the roles of Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby went to Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale as Miles, under director James Mangold.

While addressing the rumours of the possibility of a F1 sequel, the 61-year-old actor stated that he’d surely drive again, though his character Sonny Hayes stepped out of the Formula One scene by the film’s end.

In interview with the Vampire, Pitt further addressed the possibility of working with Cruise, stating that he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film Days of Thunder.’

