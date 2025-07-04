Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone

Radiating charm comes effortlessly to Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone!

The gorgeous girly duo was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out in the photos shared by Backgrid on its official Instagram account on Thursday, July 3.

During their outing, the American model and socialite, 28, and the Argentine-American actress and model, also aged 28, turned heads with their stunning appearances as they visited Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night.

For the evening, the Rhode founder radiated glamour in a black bustier with a sheer, embroidered lace bodice, which she paired with tailored black pants.

She accentuated her already stylish look by sporting a pair of chic sunglasses, wearing black flat sandals, and carrying a matching shoulder bag.

P.C. Backgrid
P.C. Backgrid

Meanwhile, keeping her look casual yet elegant, the Death Wish actress was seen in a white scoopneck T-shirt and a billowy cotton, scallop-edged midi skirt.

Morrone completed her ensemble with black pump shoes, chic brown sunglasses, and a black handbag.

Fans reaction:

Commenting on Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone’s looks, one of the fans gushed, “You girls are beautiful.”

“She is so beautiful I can't wait to see her during the holidays with Justin,” another said of the mother of one, while a third admired, “two beauties.”

Meanwhile, several others dropped loving emojis in the comments.

