King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's recent invitation from King Charles has generated excitement, but it hasn't changed their status in the Royal Family.
As per the GB News, the British monarch invited disgraced Prince Andrew’s daughters for Royal Ascot to ride in the Royal Processions this week, but their position in the royal family will be th same.
It is reported by an outlet that the royal sisters were spotted interacting with King Charles, alongside their mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who has regained royal favor, at the Royal Ascot.
However the reports suggested that there has been considerable speculation about the York sisters taking on roles as working royals, but it is understood that Beatrice and Eugenie will only assist informally when needed.
The appearance of both Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice this week at Royal Ascot signals the King’s fondness for the two sisters, who are attracting increased media interest.
To note, Princess Eugenie, who was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of twelve, is a supporter of several charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Anti-Slavery International, and the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.
In the meantime, Beatrice, her sister, works with dyslexic kids, motivated by the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Outward Bound Trust, and her own educational background.