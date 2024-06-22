Entertainment

Joseph Gordon-Levitt croons Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' for wife's birthday

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s heartfelt serenade for wife Tasha McCauley will melt your heart

  • June 22, 2024


Joseph Gordon-Levitt went the extra mile to wish his wife on her birthday, even from afar, by offering his rendition of Taylor Swift’s Lover.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, he delivered a romantic serenade to his wife, Tasha McCauley, of Taylor Swift's Lover on acoustic guitar.

The (500) Days of Summer actor, who was away from his family on his wife's birthday, expressed his sadness at not being able to spend the special day with her.

He then surprised the audience by revealing that he had asked Fallon ahead of time if he could dedicate a song to his wife on the show.

With Fallon's approval, Gordon-Levitt strummed the opening chords of Lover and crooned the hit song's romantic lyrics.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star and McCauley, a scientist and entrepreneur, have been married since 2014 and have two sons together, born in 2015 and 2017.

The couple is known for keeping their personal life private, and have never shared photos or names of their children.

