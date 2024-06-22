Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record

Chris Hemsworth has penned a message to celebrate his friend’s success.
The Thor star posted a video clip on Saturday of his friend Rossed Gley, who made the record of finishing the world's longest swim.
Rossed had to stay in water for 60-70 hours without any sleep.
Taking to Instagram, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star penned, “Big congrats to my mate @rossedgley. You may be asking why’s he looking like a swollen testicle.”
He further wrote, “Well the answer is this is what happens when you stay in the water for 60-70 hrs and complete the world's longest swim at 510km (317 miles). No sleeping, stopping, or touching land. Water temp 9 degrees C (48 degrees F).”
Chris shared that his friend is a “true legend”. He smiles in the face of adversity, even when death is knocking at the door he has a little giggle.
In the shared clip, Chris’ friend can be seen laying on the ground collapsed as people are helping him out.
Furthermore, Chris is currently celebrating the success of his blockbuster movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has earned $161.7 million globally.