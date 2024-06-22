Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record

Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ earned $161.7 million globally

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024


Chris Hemsworth has penned a message to celebrate his friend’s success.

The Thor star posted a video clip on Saturday of his friend Rossed Gley, who made the record of finishing the world's longest swim.

Rossed had to stay in water for 60-70 hours without any sleep.

Taking to Instagram, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star penned, “Big congrats to my mate @rossedgley. You may be asking why’s he looking like a swollen testicle.”

He further wrote, “Well the answer is this is what happens when you stay in the water for 60-70 hrs and complete the world's longest swim at 510km (317 miles). No sleeping, stopping, or touching land. Water temp 9 degrees C (48 degrees F).”

Chris shared that his friend is a “true legend”. He smiles in the face of adversity, even when death is knocking at the door he has a little giggle.

In the shared clip, Chris’ friend can be seen laying on the ground collapsed as people are helping him out.

Furthermore, Chris is currently celebrating the success of his blockbuster movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has earned $161.7 million globally.

Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch

Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch
Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record

Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status

King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason

Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason

Entertainment News

Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Joseph Gordon-Levitt croons Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' for wife's birthday
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Andy Cohen comes to Jennifer Lopez defense after Meghan McCain calls her out
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Camila Cabello set internet ablaze with 'Chanel No. 5’ release
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Emma Stone accidentally reveals ‘spoiler’ about her upcoming project
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Paris Hilton drops 'I'm Free' from ‘Infinite Icon' starring Rina Sawayama
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian plans to rescue Bianca Censori from demonic hold of Kanye West
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Bianca Censori experiences big ordeal while pushing boundaries of fashion
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Kriti Sanon drops series of photos from her London vacay
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?