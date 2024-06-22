Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch

Lets look back at Prince William singing debut withTaylor Swift and Jon Bon Jo

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024


A throwback video has resurfaced of an unforgettable night when Prince William and Taylor Swift joined rock legend Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a rendition of Livin' on a Prayer.

The performance took place at a charity event at Kensington Palace in November 2013.

A video clip of the performance recently made rounds on social media again in which Swift and William joined Bon Jovi as they all sing the iconic song into the mic.

As the video kicks off, Bon Jovi can be heard saying, “And just maybe the karaoke kid could come up and sing a couple words.”

He then continues to encourage William to join him on stage, and eventually the Prince of Wales agrees, with Swift following closely behind.

Swift can be seen dancing along, while William stands awkwardly, laughing and adjusting his bowtie.

When the main chorus comes, the three sing it into the mic, and Swift and William high-five each other afterward.

The moment was recalled by Swift in a 2014 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where she revealed that before the performance started, Bon Jovi pointed to William and said, “I hear you like to do this at karaoke night.”

William also reminisced about the night in a 2021 podcast appearance, where he recalled the moment Swift turned to him and said, “Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.”

Moreover, nearly a decade after his memorable on-stage singing debut, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21, 2024 by attending Taylor Swift's London concert with his children.

