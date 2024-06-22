Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH

Kelly Clarkson has added another cover in her Kellyoke!
On the Friday episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the popstar mesmerized the audience with her take on Miley Cyrus’ hit song Flowers during the Kellyoke segment.
The Down To You artist melodiously sang Cyrus’ Grammy-winning soundtrack with My Band Y’all playing in the backdrop.
She kicked off the pop song with, “We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,” as she geared up to begin the catchy chorus.
Soon after the Because Of You singer finished her rendition, she turned towards the band and applauded them for their performance.
Cyrus’ Flowers was released in 2023 and has won several awards including Grammy and Billboard Music Award.
The song was 2023’s best selling global single, earning 2.7 billion subscription streams which made it the popstar’s most successful single globally to date.
Meanwhile, Clarkson has also performed Miley Cyrus’ other hits previously which includes Edge Of Midnight and Used To Be Young.