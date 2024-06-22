Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues

King Charles and Queen Camilla plan to travel to Australia and the Polynesian island nation of Samoa in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
جنگ نیوز

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a "scaled back" tour of Australia this October, amid growing concerns from doctors about his health.

The monarch of Britain and his spouse plan to travel to Australia and the Polynesian island nation of Samoa in 2024, marking their first visit to the region as King and Queen.

Despite King Charles's ongoing weekly treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, he is determined to "make up for lost time" after resuming public responsibilities in April.

Their royal tour to Australia will only last about six days, according to The Mirror in the UK on Saturday.

The couple will have a maximum of two-day respite before departing for Samoa, where they will spend three days and visit the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

But the couple's planned trip to New Zealand is probably going to be canceled.

“Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself,” an insider told the Mirror.

They added, “It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”      

