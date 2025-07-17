Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday

Meghan Markle is sweetly packing birthday gifts ahead of Queen Camilla’s milestone 78th birthday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the wife of Prince Harry shared glimpses into the As Ever birthday gifts she had packed.
In the short clip, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen unboxing a crate of her brand’s Napa Valley rosé wine in an elegant, custom-made wooden packaging.
“Sending birthday love – (both near and far) to my ladies,” she wrote in caption as the tune of Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes played in the background.
While Meghan Markle didn’t directly mention her estranged mother-in-law, Queen Camilla in her Story, the timing alluded that its recipient might be none other than her.
Just two hour earlier to Meghan’s post, the Royal Family also released a new beaming portrait of the Queen Consort ahead of the big celebration.
In the image, taken earlier this month by Chris Jackson, Queen Camilla could be seen smiling ear to ear at her private home in Wiltshire.
“Ahead of Her Majesty’s 78th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace,” they wrote in the caption.
Following Meghan’s cryptic gift post, many royal experts are suggesting that Meghan deliberately shared the video to extend an olive brand to Royal Family as her previously expressed his desire of reconciliation in BBC interview in June.