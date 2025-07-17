King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday

King Charles has released a splendid portrait of his wife Queen Camilla ahead of her 78th birthday.
On Wednesday night, July 16, the British monarch posted an adorable picture of the Queen consort of the UK on Instagram.
In the shared photo, Camilla can be seen leaning on a metal gate inside her country getaway, Raymill House, in Lacock, Wiltshire.
For the new portrait, she opted for a gorgeous jungle dress that featured patterns of several animals, including lemurs, toucans and monkeys.
Camilla concluded the look with gold drop earrings, a gold bracelet, a gold ring, her wedding band and her five-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.
Charles captioned the post, “Ahead of Her Majesty’s 78th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace. The image was taken this month, in the garden at Raymill, Her Majesty’s private home in Wiltshire, by Chris Jackson.”
Camilla was born in Denmark Hill, London, England, on July 17, 1947.
She married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and got divorced in 1995. She shared two kids with her ex-husband; Laura Lopes and Tom Parker-Bowles.
Later on, the Queen consort tied the knot with King Charles on in 2005.