Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’

Oprah Winfrey shares same neighborhood as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and she has gone to great lengths to help them.
During her recent appearance at Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the 71-year-old TV personality shared a hilarious anecdote about when the Duke of Sussex asked her for help in “Duck Emergency.”
"I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday, and he says, 'Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here,'" the media mogul recalled, imitating Prince Harry’s British accent.
Oprah continued in Harry’s voice, "A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks.”
"And he said, 'Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?'" she added.
Oprah went on to share that her BFF Gayle King's grandchildren were visiting her at the time so the host asked the duke to wait until she gets the kids to come down so they can see him put the ducks in the pond but Harry refused, saying, “No, we’re coming right away, we’re coming over!”
However, soon things took a wild turn when Prince Harry opened the door and the mother duck suddenly flew out, leaving him holding a box of her ducklings.
"We’ve got her ducks. Harry’s running after, Meghan gets out, she’s running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks,” Oprah recounted with a laugh.
She concluded, "And for like half an hour, we’re running around with the ducks in a box. We have video. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Meghan Markle shared a clip of the ducks on her Instagram account on Easter, in which mama duck and her babies could be seen crossing a driveway at her Montecito property.