Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion

Princess Leonor and King Felipe share heartwarming moment during special ceremony.
Queen Letizia, Her Royal Highness Infanta Sofia and the Spanish monarch presided over the Oath of Allegiance ceremony at the Naval Military School.
Upon arrival, the Royal Family was greeted by Margarita Robles Fernández, Minister of Defense, and received greetings from Alfonso Rueda Valenzuela, Admiral General and Chief of Staff of the Navy (AJEMA) and Captain Pedro Cardona Suanzes, Commanding Director of the Naval Academy.
During the military event, Felipe awarded the Grand Cross of Naval Merit with white distinction to the Princess of Asturias.
After receiving the honour, she smiled and saluted her father.
As per the Royal Family website, “Following this, Ordinance Honors were rendered and His Majesty the King received news from the commanding officer of the force and reviewed the formed units, accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Navy and the Chief of the Military Staff.”
Later on, the Archbishop General of Spain officiated a prayer of thanksgiving,followed by the swearing-in ceremony for 86 students.
King Felipe presented the Royal Orders to the officers who earned the top ranking in their respective classes and awarded them decorations.
The designated officials also presented the Royal Orders to the rest of the new officers, including the international students.