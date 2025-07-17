Key Royal makes bold education decision amid Harvard turmoil

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has made a key decision regarding her future at Harvard University amid President Donald Trump's potential ban.

According to the royal journalist Wim Dehandscutter, the princess will not be using her royal status and power to work around the ban.

Despite being the future queen, the daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is refusing to have preferential treatment over her fellow international students, who are facing uncertainty regarding their academic future.

Wim noted, "The Crown Princess finds it important to show solidarity with the other foreign students.”

In May, President Trump's administration put a ban on international students attending classes at Harvard on a visa. The prestigious Massachusetts university pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning the rule was blocked temporarily.

The case is under revision, and another hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 21 in Boston, when a federal judge will make a final verdict.

That date also happens to be Belgium's National Day, when Princess Elisabeth is expected to publicly celebrate with her family in Brussels.

Elisabeth has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy.

The royal journalist expressed hope that Princess Elisabeth would be able to finish up her studies in the US; however, if the Trump administration ban on foreign students goes ahead, she may need to consider other options.

