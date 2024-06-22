Matthew Lewis 'not rushing' to reprise Neville in 'Harry Potter' reboot series?

Matthew Lewis, the actor who brought Neville Longbottom to life in the Harry Potter films, has opened up about returning to the wizarding world for the upcoming TV reboot.
In an interview with PEOPLE at the Harry Potter store in New York on Friday, Lewis stated, "I'm not in any rush to go back to the world.”
"I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years.”
“Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them,” he explained.
However, Lewis did admit that he is intrigued by the direction the showrunners will take the series, saying, "If someone called me up tomorrow and asked me to take part, it would be a tough call.”
He went on to share, "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."
Lewis's comments come as the Harry Potter TV reboot is set to premiere in 2026.
Moreover, Daniel Radcliffe, the original Harry Potter, has confirmed that he will not be involved in the reboot.