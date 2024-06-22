Entertainment

Matthew Lewis 'not rushing' to reprise Neville in 'Harry Potter' reboot series?

Matthew Lewis brought Neville Longbottom to life in the Harry Potter films

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Matthew Lewis 'not rushing' to reprise Neville in 'Harry Potter' reboot series?

Matthew Lewis, the actor who brought Neville Longbottom to life in the Harry Potter films, has opened up about returning to the wizarding world for the upcoming TV reboot.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the Harry Potter store in New York on Friday, Lewis stated, "I'm not in any rush to go back to the world.”

"I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years.”

“Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them,” he explained.

However, Lewis did admit that he is intrigued by the direction the showrunners will take the series, saying, "If someone called me up tomorrow and asked me to take part, it would be a tough call.”

He went on to share, "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."

Lewis's comments come as the Harry Potter TV reboot is set to premiere in 2026.

Moreover, Daniel Radcliffe, the original Harry Potter, has confirmed that he will not be involved in the reboot.

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Entertainment News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Dwayne Jhonson shares ‘hard’ training process for ‘Smashing Machine’
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Joseph Gordon-Levitt croons Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' for wife's birthday
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Andy Cohen comes to Jennifer Lopez defense after Meghan McCain calls her out