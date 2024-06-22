Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day

Prince William was bestowed with a rare honor at the historic venue of his royal wedding on his 42nd birthday.
On June 21, the Prince of Wales turned 42, to commemorate the occasion, bells were rung at Westminster Abbey.
The same location where the future monarch said “I do” to Kate Middleton.
Sharing a picture of Prince William attending the Commonwealth Day service in March, the London landmark posted a touching birthday tribute, which reads, “We'll be ringing the Abbey bells at 1 pm to celebrate."
Before 2020, the bells commemorated 12 royal birthdays. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their four children—then-King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—all got the honour, as did Charles' wife, Camilla. Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Additionally, Princess Kate also sent love to the Prince of Wales by sharing a touching tribute on his 42 birthday.
She posted a new photo of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside Prince William.
Kate penned a caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”