Royal

Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day

Prince William received significant royal honor at his royal wedding venue

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Prince William awarded tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day

Prince William was bestowed with a rare honor at the historic venue of his royal wedding on his 42nd birthday.

On June 21, the Prince of Wales turned 42, to commemorate the occasion, bells were rung at Westminster Abbey.

The same location where the future monarch said “I do” to Kate Middleton.

Sharing a picture of Prince William attending the Commonwealth Day service in March, the London landmark posted a touching birthday tribute, which reads, “We'll be ringing the Abbey bells at 1 pm to celebrate."

Before 2020, the bells commemorated 12 royal birthdays. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their four children—then-King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—all got the honour, as did Charles' wife, Camilla. Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Additionally, Princess Kate also sent love to the Prince of Wales by sharing a touching tribute on his 42 birthday.

She posted a new photo of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside Prince William.

Kate penned a caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Royal News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Princess Diana's brother ex Karen Spencer issues first statement after her divorce
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince William receives helluva shout-out from Kate Middleton on his birthday
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason