Prince George, Princess Charlotte join William, Kate at Wimbledon


Prince George and Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans with a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance at Wimbledon with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte but Prince Louis skipped the event.

Taking to Instagram the official account of Kate and William dropped the snippet of their magnificent entrance at the stadium with their kid.

The Wales family made the outing in color coordinated in blue, as the father-son duo made an appearance in blue suit and ties.

On the other hand, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wore summer dresses as the young royal’s hair bow perfectly complementing her mom's outfit.

At the event, they met with the Gentlemen's Doubles Champions, a ball boy and ball girl, and the Wimbledon Foundation's coin toss nominees Ambrose Caldecott and Temi Johnson prior to the start of the match on Centre Court.

Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, 10, have both attended Wimbledon twice before.

But their 7-year-old brother, Prince Louis, has yet to make his Wimbledon debut.

In 2022, Prince George first attended Wimbledon alongside his parents, while Princess Charlotte made her debut at Wimbledon in 2023.

To note, Kate and William’s outing with their kids came after the Princess of Wales attended the ladies' singles final at the tennis tournament on July 12.

She returned the next day to catch the high-stakes match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

