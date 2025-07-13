Kate Middleton receives sweet message moments before Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton receives sweet message moments before Wimbledon appearance  


Kate Middleton received a heartwarming piece of advice a few moments before her much-awaited appearance at 2025 Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales attended the ongoing tournament on Saturday, July 12, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Before arriving at the Royal Box, she had a chance to greet her young fans, where she met her eight-year-old royal fan, Lydia Lowe, representing the Dan Maskell Trust at the event.

Lydia, who overcame a brain injury in 2023, was granted the honour of tossing the coin ahead of the wheelchair singles final.

During her high-profile appearance, the future monarch asked Lydia whether she was nervous about representation and also asked for an opinion on her royal visit.

In response, the royal fan said, "Don’t be nervous. Take deep breaths," which left the Princess in awe as she responded, "Take deep breaths, okay I’ll remember that. Thank you."

After arriving at the stadium, the 43-year-old Kate received a standing ovation as she marked her first appearance after hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, alongside King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton also presented the awards in her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Saturday match was between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S., with Swiatek coming out on top.

When did Kate Middleton become patron for All England Tennis and Croquet Club?

Due to Kate Middleton’s keen passion for tennis, the late Queen Elizabeth named the Princess of Wales as the patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.    

Related
Read more : Royal

Duchess Sophie may remember her painful pregnancy journey during Bosnia trip
Duchess Sophie may remember her painful pregnancy journey during Bosnia trip
The Duchess of Edinburgh delivered somber speech on behalf of King Charles during her visit to Bosnia

King Charles, Prince Harry make secret move to ease royal tensions

King Charles, Prince Harry make secret move to ease royal tensions
Prince Harry and King Charles spark reunion rumours after their representatives quietly met in London

Princess Kate breaks silence after making Wimbledon appearance
Princess Kate breaks silence after making Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton shares personal video message after her high-profile Wimbledon outing

Kate Middleton awards Wimbledon winner, consoles runner-up in heartfelt moment
Kate Middleton awards Wimbledon winner, consoles runner-up in heartfelt moment
Princess Kate's appearance at Wimbledon 2025 marks her return to event as she missed it out last year

Kate Middleton receives standing ovation as she returns to Wimbledon 2025
Kate Middleton receives standing ovation as she returns to Wimbledon 2025
The Princess of Wales is set to present the trophy to the winner of he women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025

Prince Harry begins counting days to potential reunion with father King Charles
Prince Harry begins counting days to potential reunion with father King Charles
The Duke of Sussex's relationship with father, King Charles and brother, Prince William is said to remain strained

Kate Middleton to make high-profile return to Wimbledon 2025 for key role
Kate Middleton to make high-profile return to Wimbledon 2025 for key role
The Princess of Wales missed out Wimbledon last year as she was undergoing cancer treatment

Prince William takes key decision on huge public demand amid 'threats'
Prince William takes key decision on huge public demand amid 'threats'
The Prince of Wales makes powerful move to avoid threatening situation at the Duchy of Cornwall