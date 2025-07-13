Kate Middleton receives sweet message moments before Wimbledon appearance  

Kate Middleton received a heartwarming piece of advice a few moments before her much-awaited appearance at 2025 Wimbledon.
The Princess of Wales attended the ongoing tournament on Saturday, July 12, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.
Before arriving at the Royal Box, she had a chance to greet her young fans, where she met her eight-year-old royal fan, Lydia Lowe, representing the Dan Maskell Trust at the event.
Lydia, who overcame a brain injury in 2023, was granted the honour of tossing the coin ahead of the wheelchair singles final.
During her high-profile appearance, the future monarch asked Lydia whether she was nervous about representation and also asked for an opinion on her royal visit.
In response, the royal fan said, "Don’t be nervous. Take deep breaths," which left the Princess in awe as she responded, "Take deep breaths, okay I’ll remember that. Thank you."
After arriving at the stadium, the 43-year-old Kate received a standing ovation as she marked her first appearance after hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, alongside King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla.
Kate Middleton also presented the awards in her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
The Saturday match was between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S., with Swiatek coming out on top.
When did Kate Middleton become patron for All England Tennis and Croquet Club?
Due to Kate Middleton’s keen passion for tennis, the late Queen Elizabeth named the Princess of Wales as the patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.