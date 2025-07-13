Prince Albert celebrates 20th anniversary of ascending throne

Prince Albert celebrated the 20th anniversary of ascending throne with Royal Family members.

Back in 2005, the Prince succeeded his father, Prince Rainier Ill, becoming the 14th prince of Monaco.

On Saturday, July 12, the Royal Family posted a portrait of Albert on Instagram and released a lengthy statement.

The statement read, “Heir of a dynasty present on the Rock for more than seven centuries, he became the 14th prince of Monaco. The anniversary date of July 12 recalls that exactly twenty years ago, the Sovereign received, on the day of the celebration of His advent.”

It continued, “While monarchical tradition usually reserves a solemn commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the event - marking the half-jubilee.”

His Majesty the Prince commemorated his 20th anniversary with a celebration alongside the Monégasque people and his family, fostering a spirit of sharing and connection with the nation.

Prince Albert married Princess Charlene in 2011. They have two children together; twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

For those unversed, Monaco does not have kings: since it’s so small, the country knew that proclaiming a “king” would make it a target of invasions from larger countries.

Prince Jacques is first in the line to Monaco throne.

