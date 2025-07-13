King Charles, Prince Harry near to reconciliation after secret meetings?

Prince Harry and King Charles are reportedly “closer than ever” to mending their fractured relationship after holding a series of private talks aimed at reconciliation.
As per Hello Magazine, the Duke of Sussex and the British Monarch might be heading towards a royal reconciliation following senior aides reportedly holding private talks in London.
It is considered to be their first major step in years towards resolving the long-running family feud.
According to the Dailymail the meeting was held at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.
A source told the publication, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."
Soon after the report was revealed, a source told the publication, "There's been no channel of communication open for a long time but there is now, so this could be the start of better times ahead."
A source added, "There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years."
To note, at the meeting King Charles was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.
On the other hand, Prince Harry was represented by his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, who flew in from Los Angeles.
Liam Maguire, who oversees the Sussexes’ UK PR, was also present at the meeting.
The step came after the Duke gave a BBC interview earlier this year, Harry commented openly about his relationship with his father.
He said the King "won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”