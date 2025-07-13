King Charles, Prince Harry near to reconciliation after secret meetings?


Prince Harry and King Charles are reportedly “closer than ever” to mending their fractured relationship after holding a series of private talks aimed at reconciliation.

As per Hello Magazine, the Duke of Sussex and the British Monarch might be heading towards a royal reconciliation following senior aides reportedly holding private talks in London.

It is considered to be their first major step in years towards resolving the long-running family feud.

According to the Dailymail the meeting was held at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

A source told the publication, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

Soon after the report was revealed, a source told the publication, "There's been no channel of communication open for a long time but there is now, so this could be the start of better times ahead."

A source added, "There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years."

To note, at the meeting King Charles was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

On the other hand, Prince Harry was represented by his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, who flew in from Los Angeles.

Liam Maguire, who oversees the Sussexes’ UK PR, was also present at the meeting.

The step came after the Duke gave a BBC interview earlier this year, Harry commented openly about his relationship with his father.

He said the King "won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

Related
Read more : Royal

Sophie reveals her true feelings on taking ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’ title
Sophie reveals her true feelings on taking ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’ title
Sophie took the title of Duchess of Edinburgh when King Charles handed the duke’s title to Prince Edward

Kate Middleton receives sweet message moments before Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton receives sweet message moments before Wimbledon appearance
The Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club to attend the Wimbledon Championships

King Charles spotted with walking stick amid cancer battle
King Charles spotted with walking stick amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace announced last year that King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer

King Charles' surprising favourite sweet treat revealed
King Charles' surprising favourite sweet treat revealed
King Charles follows in his parents' footsteps, inheriting a similar habit from Queen Elizabeth II and dad Prince Philip

Prince Albert celebrates 20th anniversary of ascending throne
Prince Albert celebrates 20th anniversary of ascending throne
Prince Albert Il became the 14th prince of Monaco after succeeding his father Prince Rainier Ill

Duchess Sophie may remember her painful pregnancy journey during Bosnia trip
Duchess Sophie may remember her painful pregnancy journey during Bosnia trip
The Duchess of Edinburgh delivered somber speech on behalf of King Charles during her visit to Bosnia

King Charles, Prince Harry make secret move to ease royal tensions

King Charles, Prince Harry make secret move to ease royal tensions
Prince Harry and King Charles spark reunion rumours after their representatives quietly met in London

Princess Kate breaks silence after making Wimbledon appearance
Princess Kate breaks silence after making Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton shares personal video message after her high-profile Wimbledon outing