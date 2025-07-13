King Charles' surprising favourite sweet treat revealed

Most of the royal fans already know that King Charles can be very picky when it comes to food, however, his favorite snack has recently been revealed.
The British monarch’s favorite sweet treat has been revealed by a former royal butler Grant Harrold.
He told Hello!, "The King's favourite biscuit is a Bath Oliver biscuit. I used to give him a packet for his birthday!"
On the other hand, the late Queen Elizabeth II used to love chocolate biscuit cake as it was her "favourite sweet treat.”
The former royal worker also shared that Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry can't live without a cup of coffee but His Majesty has a little unique preference when it comes to morning drinks.
“The late Queen, Prince Philip, and King Charles definitely prefer a cup of tea over coffee. They were tea lovers to the very end. They probably had coffee from time to time, but tea was their go-to. The only time I saw the Queen having a freshly brewed cup of coffee was after an event in the evening time,” the butler added.
Regardless of King Charles’ love for tea, the Royal guests were usually welcomed Buckingham Palace with coffee along with biscuits.