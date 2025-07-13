Princess Diana’s nieces reveal ultimate hack to kill heat at Wimbledon

Princess Diana’s nieces are sharing ultimate heatwave dressing tips for Wimbledon!
During a recent interview with InStyle, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer shared dressing tips to kill heatwave with style for a day at Wimbledon, a staple of the British summer calendar.
"Go for smart tailoring in light tones, as it is ideal for the British summer—chic, refined, and weather-appropriate. Choose breathable fabrics like linen or lightweight cotton, perfect for shifting temperatures," the nieces of the late Princess Diana told the American magazine.
They went on to share, "Accessorize with practical elegance, such as classic sunglasses and structured handbags (e.g., Aspinal), striking the right balance between polished and purposeful.”
"Layer for unpredictable weather, as we all know that UK summer weather can be changeable. Having a smart blazer or trench at the ready keeps you stylishly prepared if the sun vanishes,” the twin Spencer added.
Lady Amelia and Eliza further shared that opting for neutral pastels, breathable fabrics, practical accessories, and polished grooming can help you blend timeless style with Wimbledon sophistication.
This year, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made a joint appearance at Day 2 of Wimbledon as guests of Emirates.
The two socialites rocked coordinated outfits on the sporty outing with Eliza wearing lovely a white dress paired with summery wedges and Amelia donning a striped blue and white shirt and wide-legged trousers.