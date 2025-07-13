King Charles sparks concern after monarch's new photos released

King Charles was seen using a walking stick during a recent appearance at a royal residence, as newly released photos mix concern about the monarch’s ongoing health.

The 76-year-old monarch is seen enjoying a walk at Sandringham in newly surfaced photos taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

In a shared snap on Sandringham's official Instagram account, King Charles looks content and at ease, carrying his characteristic wooden walking stick as he navigates the carefully manicured gardens.


For the outing, Charles opted to sport a relaxed outfit of sand-coloured chinos paired with a light blue shirt and caramel-toned suede brogues.

One photo shows King Charles walking toward the camera on a gravel path, while another captures him peering over a yew hedge with a hand on his hip.

His signature wooden walking stick appears in both shots, a familiar accessory he's used at recent public events like Royal Windsor Horse Show and RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The royal fans took to the comment section to share their concerns on King Charles' appearance at Sandringham estate.

A fan noted, “Don’t think he is well..his hands are swollen at times like second pic on here..certain cancer patients undergoing therapies will have that his colour is not good either..Wishing him the best.”

Another wrote, “Best Wishes for His Majesty, He looks unwell.”

Some observers, however, felt the monarch appeared in good spirits, with one fan noting, “It’s lovely to see His Majesty looking so well.”

The fourth stated, “The King looks well. I hope he's enjoying his summer.”

