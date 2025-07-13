Royal family member caught sleeping Courtside at Wimbledon final

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Lord Frederick Windsor zoned out for a while at Wimbledon!

On Sunday, July 13, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Sophie Winkleman stepped out to attend the fourteenth day of Wimbledon for the Men's Singles final.

The loved-up couple watched the action from the coveted Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

During the sporty event, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was spotted enjoying the tense match with Sophie, who starred in Peep Show.

However, at one point Lord Frederick Windsor caught off guard as he appeared to fell asleep with his eyes shut, and with one arm propping up his head.

After a brief nap, the 54th in the line of succession to the British throne quickly bounced back into action, clapping and cheering from the sidelines as the tennis tournament continued to get tensed.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

For the event, the 46-year-old royal looked dapper in a navy suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a powder blue tie.

Meanwhile, Sophie radiated elegance in a puff sleeve white dress featuring teeny strawberries.

Earlier to this, Lord Frederick Windsor also attended The Championships on day two, day nine and day 12.

Sophie Winkleman made her first Wimbledon appearance of this year on the day 12 of the tennis Championships.

