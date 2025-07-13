Prince William feels ‘pressurized’ by royal duties ahead of George’s big day

Prince William is reportedly feeling "pressurized" to maintain royal duties ahead of his eldest son, Prince George's special milestone.
According to the Daily Express UK, the Prince of Wales is set to celebrate his son's 12th birthday alongside centuries-old royal rule.
However, William is seemingly pressurized to maintain his royal duties as well as his father's duties.
In light of the major royal rule, George will not be allowed to join his father in travelling due to his tender age.
From July 22, the major rule will come into place that George will no longer be allowed to travel alongside his father, and on the same day, the young royal will turn 12.
As per the media reports, the historic royal custom dictates that anyone over 12 years old in the line of succession cannot travel together for safety reasons.
A royal expert, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror that this rule only applies to flying not to other methods of transport.
"However, I think there will be pressure on William to stick to this rule – at least most of the time. It’s all to do with protecting the succession to the throne," Bond added.
She continued, "It is of course quite a graphic illustration of how George’s destiny is mapped out and of how he is different to everyone else. And that must be quite hard for a 12-year-old to accept."
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 12 birthday:
As of now, neither Prince William nor his wife, Kate Middleton, has revealed their plans to celebrate their eldest son's birthday this month.
In addition to Prince George, Kate and William are also parents to their two kids, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.