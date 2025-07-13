Sophie reveals her true feelings on taking ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’ title

Sophie Wessex has revealed her true feelings on taking Duchess of Edinburgh’ title when King Charles handed the duke’s title to her husband Prince Edward on his 59th birthday.
Last week, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on behalf of King Charles to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.
During the trip, the wife of Prince Edward opened up about taking on the prestigious titles of duchess in 2023, which was previously held by beloved mother-in-law the late Queen Elizabeth II as her husband, Prince Philip, was Duke of Edinburgh.
“First of all it was quite large shoes to fill because not as many of the population alive today will remember but the Queen was Duchess of Edinburgh for the first few years when she and my father-in-law first married,” Sophie expressed.
She further added, “For me, it was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes [as being Duchess of Edinburgh], it felt like quite a big moment.”
Before taking on the title of Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie was the Countess of Wessex as Prince Edward was Earl of Wessex.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share two kids, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex.