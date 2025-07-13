Zara Tindall’s husband pokes fun at her and Princess Eugenie with cheeky joke

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has showcased his playful and witty side by poking fun at wife and her cousin, Princess Eugenie.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, July 13, the former England rugby star reshared his previous cheeky post, featuring Zara and Eugenie.
In the throwback post, which was first shared on June 3, 2022, the cousins could be seen posing next to eacother at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
The image showed Zara rocking a bold pink ensemble while Eugenie radiating elegance in a striking orange coat dress, with Mike adding a comical twist to it.
He superimposed two Starburst sweets in pink and orange color next to the photo to highlight the candy-colored coordination of their dresses.
“When you combine your favorite Starbursts!! 2 world class ladies!!” he wrote in the caption.
Now resharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Mike jokingly penned, "Completely forgot about this photo!!!”
Despite Mike’s playful jokes, the vibrant looks of the royal ladies delighted the royal watchers in 2022, marking her grandmother's 70 years on the throne.
Zara’s hot pink dress was by Laura Green which featured a collared neckline, belted waist, and A-line skirt.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie rocked a tangerine orange dress with a high neck and elbow-skimming sleeves, which she paired with a black hat, heels, and clutch.