King Charles spotted with walking stick amid cancer battle

King Charles has been spotted walking with a stick amid his cancer battle.
On Saturday, July 13, Sandringham estate’s official Instagram account released two portraits of the British monarch.
The pictures, which were taken by a famous photographer Millie Pilkington, showed His Majesty walking with a help of a wooden walking stick around the Topiary Garden.
“Through the vision of His Majesty The King, The Sandringham Gardens continue to evolve, enriching horticultural content and enhancing the visitor experience, providing spaces for enjoyment and reflection for all,” read the caption.
Another photo showed Charles walking down a grit path towards the camera.
The caption added, “Here, His Majesty is pictured in The Topiary Garden, a stunning space inspired by the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey. This new space introduces a unique horticultural discipline to the gardens by incorporating topiary and traditional crafts used to maintain these intricate shapes.”
In another frame, Prince William and Prince Harry’s father can be seen glancing over a yew hedge.
To note, Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer on February 5, 2024.
King Charles outfit details in new portraits:
King Charles III opted for a pair of sand-hued chinos, a pale blue shirt and a pair of suede brogues in a caramel shade for the photoshoot.