Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'

  • June 22, 2024
Karan Johar heaped praise on Kartik Aryan’s Chandu Champion!

The Indian filmmaker turned to his Instagram stories on Friday to share a poster of the film and penned a heartwarming note for Kartik and the film’s director Kabir Khan.

"Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit."

Karan Johar

KJO truly impressed by the Luka Chuppi star’s performance added, "Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal..."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director called Chandu Champion ‘a must watch.’

In 2021, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had the honour to be casted in Karan’s Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 film.

However, KJo’s production banner Dharma Productions announced its recasting, citing reasons as professional circumstances in a statement back then.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kartik opened up about his alleged feud with the most acclaimed filmmaker.

Calling the feud very old, Kartik said, “Often there is a miscommunication and things are blown out of proportion.”

Chandu Champion hit cinemas on June 14, 2024, a biographical sports drama based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar's, life and Kartik Aryan was the best choice for the film. 

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Kakuda’ to release on…
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal critique Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Salman Khan shares sneak peek from ‘Sikandar’ set
Sharmin Segal ‘graciously’ handles bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh critics
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming
Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?
‘Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman slams 'jealous' Pakistanis for criticising show