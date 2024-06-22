Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'

Karan Johar heaped praise on Kartik Aryan’s Chandu Champion!
The Indian filmmaker turned to his Instagram stories on Friday to share a poster of the film and penned a heartwarming note for Kartik and the film’s director Kabir Khan.
"Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit."
KJO truly impressed by the Luka Chuppi star’s performance added, "Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal..."
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director called Chandu Champion ‘a must watch.’
In 2021, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had the honour to be casted in Karan’s Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 film.
However, KJo’s production banner Dharma Productions announced its recasting, citing reasons as professional circumstances in a statement back then.
In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kartik opened up about his alleged feud with the most acclaimed filmmaker.
Calling the feud very old, Kartik said, “Often there is a miscommunication and things are blown out of proportion.”
Chandu Champion hit cinemas on June 14, 2024, a biographical sports drama based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar's, life and Kartik Aryan was the best choice for the film.