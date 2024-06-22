'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Emily Miller and Cam Holmes, the Too Hot to Handle alums who have welcomed their first baby together!
The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a heartwarming black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands with their baby boy, who sweetly grasped his mom's thumb.
"Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes 20.06.2024," the couple penned in a joint post referring to their little munchkin’s name and date of birth.
Miller previously told that they had planned to name their son after her Grandad, as he sadly passed away.
The couple announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE Magazine in January, a year and a half after a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.
"After what happened last time, I didn't even know if I'd even want to get pregnant again in case I had to go through that again,” Miller told the outlet at that time.
Moreover, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were starred on the second season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, which aired in June 2021.
After the finale aired, the couple confirmed they were still dating and had moved in together.