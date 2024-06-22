Entertainment

'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were starred on the second season of Netflix’s 'Too Hot to Handle'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Emily Miller and Cam Holmes, the Too Hot to Handle alums who have welcomed their first baby together!

The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a heartwarming black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands with their baby boy, who sweetly grasped his mom's thumb.

"Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes 20.06.2024," the couple penned in a joint post referring to their little munchkin’s name and date of birth.


Miller previously told that they had planned to name their son after her Grandad, as he sadly passed away.

The couple announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE Magazine in January, a year and a half after a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

"After what happened last time, I didn't even know if I'd even want to get pregnant again in case I had to go through that again,” Miller told the outlet at that time.

Moreover, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were starred on the second season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, which aired in June 2021.

After the finale aired, the couple confirmed they were still dating and had moved in together.

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Entertainment News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Matthew Lewis 'not rushing' to reprise Neville in 'Harry Potter' reboot series?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Dwayne Jhonson shares ‘hard’ training process for ‘Smashing Machine’
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Joseph Gordon-Levitt croons Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' for wife's birthday
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Andy Cohen comes to Jennifer Lopez defense after Meghan McCain calls her out