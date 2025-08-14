Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

Pete Davidson is setting the record straight on the long-running jokes and rumors about his manhood that began during his high-profile romance with Ariana Grande.
While conversing at The Breakfast Club, the Saturday Night Live alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke and headline fodder in Hollywood.
The rumors took off after his former fiancée, pop sensation Ariana Grande, 31, shared — and swiftly deleted — a 2018 tweet suggesting he was “10 inches” in size.
Pete shared that he felt “embarrassed” during his stint on SNL, describing how he “unintentionally” brought tabloid-style “pop culture” to the show.
He mentioned, "I was embarrassed by it because, now it's started to change a little bit, but no one talked about any work I was doing.”
The Dog Man star added, "They were like, 'Oh that's the f*** stick.' And that hurt, like so much.
Pete shared, "I think after a year or two, everyone saw how sad I was about it and embarrassed because I was never on Instagram flexing that sort of lifestyle at all, I was very like embarrassed by it."
He also stressed, "No one was ever outrightly mean by any means."
While asking about his embarrassment, he answered, "On paper, that sounds great," adding, "But it's embarrassing because, first of all, it's Hollywood. Everybody f***s everyone. Everybody's dating everybody. Why are they focusing on me?”
Pete stated, "I'm not Glenn-Powell-handsome, you know? I'm just this dude that tells d**k jokes that looks like a drug addict."
He revealed how it affected his dating life, adding, "It had nothing to do with comedy and also that stuff affects relationships.”
To note, Pete and Ariana had a whirlwind romance in 2018 and in October 2018 as they confirmed their split and the end of their engagement.