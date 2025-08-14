Home / Entertainment

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

The 'SNL' alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim
Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

Pete Davidson is setting the record straight on the long-running jokes and rumors about his manhood that began during his high-profile romance with Ariana Grande.

While conversing at The Breakfast Club, the Saturday Night Live alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke and headline fodder in Hollywood.

The rumors took off after his former fiancée, pop sensation Ariana Grande, 31, shared — and swiftly deleted — a 2018 tweet suggesting he was “10 inches” in size.

Pete shared that he felt “embarrassed” during his stint on SNL, describing how he “unintentionally” brought tabloid-style “pop culture” to the show.

He mentioned, "I was embarrassed by it because, now it's started to change a little bit, but no one talked about any work I was doing.”

The Dog Man star added, "They were like, 'Oh that's the f*** stick.' And that hurt, like so much.

Pete shared, "I think after a year or two, everyone saw how sad I was about it and embarrassed because I was never on Instagram flexing that sort of lifestyle at all, I was very like embarrassed by it."

He also stressed, "No one was ever outrightly mean by any means."

While asking about his embarrassment, he answered, "On paper, that sounds great," adding, "But it's embarrassing because, first of all, it's Hollywood. Everybody f***s everyone. Everybody's dating everybody. Why are they focusing on me?”

Pete stated, "I'm not Glenn-Powell-handsome, you know? I'm just this dude that tells d**k jokes that looks like a drug addict."

He revealed how it affected his dating life, adding, "It had nothing to do with comedy and also that stuff affects relationships.”

To note, Pete and Ariana had a whirlwind romance in 2018 and in October 2018 as they confirmed their split and the end of their engagement.

You Might Like:

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir
The 'Maria' star’s book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record
Taylor Swift dethrones Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, with her latest record-breaking achievement

Taylor Swift weaves William Shakespeare into her new album?

Taylor Swift weaves William Shakespeare into her new album?
The 'Lover' singer released the cover and tracklist for her 12th studio album

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 2 vows Lady Gaga’s debut with ghostly surprises

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 2 vows Lady Gaga’s debut with ghostly surprises
Netflix series dropped the trailer for the final four episodes of 'Wednesday' Part 2

Taylor Swift opens up on ‘great challenge’ she faced with Jason Kelce’s kids

Taylor Swift opens up on ‘great challenge’ she faced with Jason Kelce’s kids
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer shared a rare incident involving boyfriend Travis Kelce’s nieces on his ‘New Heights’ podcast

Taylor Swift discloses Travis Kelce’s ‘man tantrum’ sparked romance

Taylor Swift discloses Travis Kelce’s ‘man tantrum’ sparked romance
The 'Blank Space' singer disclosed how Travis Kelce tried to impress her after her Eras Tour

Katy Perry makes first appearance after ‘unauthorized’ video shoot fine

Katy Perry makes first appearance after ‘unauthorized’ video shoot fine
The ’143’ hitmaker was recently fined £5,197 over unauthorized shoot of ‘LIFETIMES’ music video in restricted area

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident
The 'Aquaman' star revealed that he nearly drowned while on a surf outing off the coast of Maui

Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement

Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement
Jonas Brothers kicked off first concert of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour last week

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West
Kanye West, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2023

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad'