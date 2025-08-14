Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’

JLo’s upcoming musical film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is slated to release on October 10, 2025

Stepping into the shoes of her idol, Chita Rivera, was a “dream come true” for Jennifer Lopez.

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter sat with Out Magazine for a detailed interview for its September/October cover story, published on Thursday, August 14, where she reflected on her role in the upcoming musical drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The movie – based on the 1993 Broadway stage musical and second adaptation of the 1976 novel of the same title – stars Lopez as Ingrid Luna, Aurora, and the Spider Woman.

In 1993, the character was played by Chita Rivera, who the Unstoppable actress grew up idolizing.

Gushing over her role in the film, the Birthday hitmaker expressed, “It was really a dream come true. I’ve dreamt of doing a musical for so many years. For it to be one that is … [a] movie about love and acceptance and community, especially in this time, to me it couldn’t have been a better thing to happen.”

She excitedly continued, “To work with [choreographer] Sergio Trujillo, who was in Spider Woman on Broadway, who danced with Chita every night, to have him say things to me like, ‘Dancing with you was like dancing with Chita again’ — it was just amazing.”

“It was one of the most beautiful moviemaking experiences I’ve ever had, and also at a difficult time in my life, but it … just filled a part of me that was waiting to kind of come alive for so long,” the Marry Me actress added.

Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman is slated to release on October 10, 2025.

