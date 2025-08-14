Home / Entertainment

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident

The 'Aquaman' star revealed that he nearly drowned while on a surf outing off the coast of Maui

Jason Momoa has opened up about a terrifying surfing accident in Hawaii, recalling the moment he thought he might die while battling powerful waves in what he described as a “brutal” ordeal.

While conversing on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast the 46-year-old Aquaman star revealed that he nearly drowned while on a surf outing off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, in 2007.

“I was doing this paddle, we went in at Jaws,” Momoa said, referencing the famed surf spot on Maui’s north shore.

Momoa also disclosed that his group of paddle boarders were taking a 13-mile route along the island's coast when his situation took a dire turn.

“You're kind of almost a mile offshore, and then my leash snapped. We're about seven miles into it and my leash snapped, and it's so windy on Maui,” he said.

Momoa mentioned that he was “trained pretty well” at the time, so at first he felt “fine,” but things were changed worse as waves began to batter him.

“I took quite a few on the head. They're pretty big, like 10-foot Hawaiian waves,” he shared, adding, “But I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore.”

As exhaustion set in, Momoa found himself “stuck in a crazy spot,” likely on a coral reef’s outer ridge, hidden from his friends’ view.

He started panicking as he thought about his three-month-old daughter Lola.

Momoa got the motivation at the last possible moment when one of his friends spotted him and swam out toward him for support.

To note, this horrific detail came after he's set to return for the sequel Dune: Messiah, which is now filming.

