Taylor Swift discloses Travis Kelce’s ‘man tantrum’ sparked romance

Taylor Swift has opened up about the surprising start to her romance with Travis Kelce, revealing that it all began with what she calls a “man tantrum."
Speaking at Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13, the Blank Space singer disclosed how Travis’ tried to impress her after he tried to meet her during her Eras Tour performance at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023.
The Kansas City Chiefs star tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number, but after missing her, he voiced his interest on New Heights that month.
Swift quipped that Travis “threw a man tantrum” and that she has actually “never seen” the original friendship bracelet he was initially wanting to give her.
“This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem, that’s what I thought at first,” the 14-time Grammy winner said, adding that she found it “so funny.”
“I was butt hurt,” Travis revealed about Swift, declaring that his interest in dating her on his podcast was “so wild.”
“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you,’” the Lover singer shared.
“That's what it does when you're on the stage and you perform in Arrowhead. That's what it did to me,” Travis added.
He continued, “You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That's the perk of playing for the Chiefs.”
To note, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023.